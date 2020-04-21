1. If it's sunny, we will go to the park.

2. If you cook the dinner, I will wash the dishes.

3. Patricia will be sad if Gerald leaves.

4. You won't enjoy your time, if you don't go to that party.

5. If you don't study hard, you won't pass the test.



2. We will go away if you don't come here soon!

3. If you look in the mirror, you will find some white hair.

4. If there isn't ink, the printer won't print.

5. I will give her everything if she asks me.

6. The school will close if the number of students decreases.

7. If you smoke so many cigarettes, you will get sick.

8. You will become stupid if you watch tv all day.