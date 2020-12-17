Questa risposta è stata cambiata da eleo (17-12-20 11:49, 22 minuti )
- Inglese
Frasi Present Perfect e Past Simple
PRESENT PERFECT
- I have lived in Bristol since 1984
-We have visited Portugal several times.
-I have just finished my work.
-He has read 'War and Peace'.
-They haven't lived here for years
-She has worked in the bank for five years.
-I have worked hard this week
-It has rained a lot this year.
-We haven't seen her today.
-I have just eaten.
PAST SIMPLE
-They ate Thai food last night.
-Where did you see 'Othello'?
-When did you go to Ireland?
-He lived in Fiji in 1976.
-We crossed the Channel yesterday.
-They weren't in Rio last summer.
-We didn't have any money.
-Were they in Iceland last January?
-Did you have a bicycle when you were young?
-Did you do much climbing in Switzerland?
