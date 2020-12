Frasi Present Perfect e Past Simple

- I have lived in Bristol since 1984 -We have visited Portugal several times.-I have just finished my work.-He has read 'War and Peace'.-They haven't lived here for years-She has worked in the bank for five years.-I have worked hard this week-It has rained a lot this year.-We haven't seen her today.-I have just eaten.-They ate Thai food last night.-Where did you see 'Othello'?-When did you go to Ireland?-He lived in Fiji in 1976.-We crossed the Channel yesterday.-They weren't in Rio last summer.-We didn't have any money.-Were they in Iceland last January?-Did you have a bicycle when you were young?-Did you do much climbing in Switzerland?