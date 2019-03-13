Invia Appunti
  Forum
  Inglese

  frasi inglesi da controllare per cortesia

CONCZ
CONCZ


1)I agree. Being good-looking makes life easier, but that's not all. The beautiful view finds all the doors open. There are beautiful and stupid people, others ugly and intelligent. However we must all have equal opportunities.

2) I don't agree. Any person who is in the position of having to compete with someone could become very ambitious. Courage is the guide to pursuing great goals.


3)I agree. Self-confident people have a lot of self-confidence, and therefore are very seductive, attractive.

4) I don't agree. Some celebrities are very humble, simple. They don't have the awareness of knowing everything and being better defined.

5) The clothes we choose to wear influence our lives, the judgment of others. They determine how others will perceive us and treat us.

27 secondi fa
