Esercizio di inglese (271893)

Ciao ragazzi mi aiutereste con questi due esercizi grazie mille.
Aggiunto 7 minuti più tardi:
COMPLETE WITH THE VERB IN THE PRESENT PERFECT.
1. ......you ever.....clothes from that shop?(buy)
2. I..... always..... a pair of designer sunglasses. (Want)
3. I...... this book. Is it good?(not read)
4. We..... to the new shopping centre.(not be)
5. ..... your brother ever ..... abroad? (Live)
6. They..... to South America twice.(be)
7. She ......... before .(not fly)
8. James..... his girlfriend’s family.(not meet)
9. ....... you ........ in this restaurant before?(eat)
10. Jenny ..... never ...... me about her family. (Tell)