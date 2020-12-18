Esercizi di inglese espressioni di movimento

CIRCLE THE CORRECT WORD.
1. We ran to/down the sea, and jumped into/out of the water.
2. If you go over/past the bank, you'll see the supermarket on the right.
3. James walked along/across the street until he came to a big house.
4. Look! We're flying on/over the mountains now.
5. The dog started to run towards/ to me, but then it suddenly stopped.
6. We cycled over/out of the bridge and in /into the park.
7. In the 800 metres, the runners run around/across the track twice.
8. The cat suddenly ran across/trought the road.
COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE CORRECT WORD.
1. When I was walking under the bridge, a train went ........ it.
2. Come ........ . The door's open.
3. This is the first floor. Go ....... the stairs-the office is on the second floor.
4. He walked ...... the caf&eacute; and ordered some lunch.
5. Go ..... of the building and turn left.
6. Go ...... ! I don't want to talk to you.
7. I cycle ........ a big hill on my way home. I go really fast!