Esercizi di inglese espressioni di movimento

CIRCLE THE CORRECT WORD.

1. We ran to/down the sea, and jumped into/out of the water.

2. If you go over/past the bank, you'll see the supermarket on the right.

3. James walked along/across the street until he came to a big house.

4. Look! We're flying on/over the mountains now.

5. The dog started to run towards/ to me, but then it suddenly stopped.

6. We cycled over/out of the bridge and in /into the park.

7. In the 800 metres, the runners run around/across the track twice.

8. The cat suddenly ran across/trought the road.

COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE CORRECT WORD.

1. When I was walking under the bridge, a train went ........ it.

2. Come ........ . The door's open.

3. This is the first floor. Go ....... the stairs-the office is on the second floor.

4. He walked ...... the caf&eacute; and ordered some lunch.

5. Go ..... of the building and turn left.

6. Go ...... ! I don't want to talk to you.

7. I cycle ........ a big hill on my way home. I go really fast!