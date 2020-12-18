Invia Appunti
  Forum
  Inglese

  Esercizi di inglese espressioni di movimento

MaLm28-05
MaLm28-05
CIRCLE THE CORRECT WORD.
1. We ran to/down the sea, and jumped into/out of the water.
2. If you go over/past the bank, you'll see the supermarket on the right.

3. James walked along/across the street until he came to a big house.
4. Look! We're flying on/over the mountains now.
5. The dog started to run towards/ to me, but then it suddenly stopped.
6. We cycled over/out of the bridge and in /into the park.
7. In the 800 metres, the runners run around/across the track twice.
8. The cat suddenly ran across/trought the road.

COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE CORRECT WORD.
1. When I was walking under the bridge, a train went ........ it.
2. Come ........ . The door's open.
3. This is the first floor. Go ....... the stairs-the office is on the second floor.
4. He walked ...... the caf&amp;eacute; and ordered some lunch.
5. Go ..... of the building and turn left.
6. Go ...... ! I don't want to talk to you.
7. I cycle ........ a big hill on my way home. I go really fast!

1 ora 23 minuti fa
ShattereDreams
ShattereDreams
CIRCLE THE CORRECT WORD.

1. We ran to the sea, and jumped into of the water.
2. If you go past the bank, you'll see the supermarket on the right.
3. James walked along the street until he came to a big house.
4. Look! We're flying over the mountains now.
5. The dog started to run towards me, but then it suddenly stopped.
6. We cycled over of the bridge and into the park.
7. In the 800 metres, the runners run around the track twice.
8. The cat suddenly ran across the road.

COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE CORRECT WORD.

1. When I was walking under the bridge, a train went over it.
2. Come in. The door's open.
3. This is the first floor. Go up the stairs - the office is on the second floor.
4. He walked into the cafè and ordered some lunch.
5. Go over of the building and turn left.
6. Go away! I don't want to talk to you.
7. I cycle down a big hill on my way home. I go really fast!
5 minuti fa
