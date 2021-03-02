Esercizi di inglese (298433)

Invia Appunti
COMPLETE THE SENTENCES WITH THE CORRECT FORM OF SAY OR TELL.
1. &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;I have a problem&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;, Annie .....
2. Annie ..... us that she had a problem.
3. Lisa ..... that she was leaving her husband.
4. He ..... the teacher that he&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;d left his homework at home.
5. His teacher ...... that he didn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t believe him.
6. Can you .... Mark that I can&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t meet him tonight?
7. What did you .... to her?
8. When I was a child my mother used to ..... us not to ... hello to people we didn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t know.

WRITE THE SENTENCES IN DIRECT SPEECH.
1. She said that she was studying German.
She said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;........
2. Tony told me that his car had broken down.
Tony said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;.....
3. Paul said that he would send me an email.
Paul said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;......
4. Wanda and Jack said they were in a hurry.
Wanda and Jack said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;.....
5. He said he hadn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t finished his essay yet.
He said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;.......
6. She told us that she wouldn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t arrive on time.
She said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;.....
7. David said he had just arrived in London.
David said: &amp;amp;amp;lsquo;.....


CIRCLE THE CORRECT WORD
1. Did Angela say/tell you that she wasn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t happy?
2. Janet&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;s husband said/told that he was working late.
3. You said/told that you didn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t like men with beards.
4. I said/told you that I had a new girlfriend.
5. We said/told that we were going away this weekend.
6. Did Paul say/tell that he couldn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t come tonight ?
7. I said/told Mary that you were in a meeting.
8. The teacher said/told what we had to do exercise 5.
9. You didn&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;t say/tell me that Mike had called this morning.




