Domanda Third Conditionals

Ciao a tutti,
avrei bisogno di aiuto su due quesiti di grammatica inglese relativo ai third conditionals.
Read sentences 1-2 and answer the questions below.
1 If I had had to undertake a journey like that as a child, I wouldn't have survived.
A Did the speaker survived?
B Did she die?
2 If you had stopped to think about it, you would have realised that the number of children is disproportionate.
A Does this mean you think about it, thought about it or couldn't have thought about it at that time (if they are talking now)?
B Does the sentence express doubt, regret or an impossible past situation?
Ringrazio chiunque tenti di darmi una mano
Leonardo
