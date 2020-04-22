Domanda Third Conditionals

Ciao a tutti,

avrei bisogno di aiuto su due quesiti di grammatica inglese relativo ai third conditionals.

Read sentences 1-2 and answer the questions below.

1 If I had had to undertake a journey like that as a child, I wouldn't have survived.

A Did the speaker survived?

B Did she die?

2 If you had stopped to think about it, you would have realised that the number of children is disproportionate.

A Does this mean you think about it, thought about it or couldn't have thought about it at that time (if they are talking now)?

B Does the sentence express doubt, regret or an impossible past situation?

Ringrazio chiunque tenti di darmi una mano

Leonardo