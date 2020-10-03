Costrutti con comparatives esercizi

Salve a tutti, avrei bisogno di aiuto con questo esercizio di inglese
REPLY to the statements using the comparative expressions more and more / -er and -er / less and less as in the example.
Example: The sky is increasingly dark.
Yes, the sky is getting darker and darker.
Frasi
1 There are few small shops in the neighbourhood.
2 I need a new coat because mine is too small.
3 Nick earns very well in his job.
Grazie in anticipo a chi mi aiuterà
