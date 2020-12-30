Invia Appunti
ciao qualcuno riesce a completarlo?? io ci ho provato ma niente &amp;egrave; IMPOSSIBILE chi me lo fa miglio risposta

Complete the passage with the following words given in scrambled order:

SET FURTHER ENTER REACH
ADDITIONAL OPTION MOST
FOCUS ON EITHER ON


In the passage you will find some words written in read. Match each of them with the correct definition:
1. having an ample extension _____________________________
2. basic topics that form a common background for all students _____________________________
3. cultural interest _____________________________
4. to follow to obtain________________________________
5. relating to the training in a skill that will become a career_________________
6.people who are very learned but inexperienced in practical matters__________________________________________________


Secondary education in the UK normally starts for ________students at the age of 11 years old.
From the age of 11-14, students will study a broad (ampio/a) range of subjects such as Music, Maths, Science, English etc.
When reaching 14, students usually_________a 2-year process known as GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) that ends with a ________ of exams that test your knowledge.
Usually students take the following core (fondamentali) subjects:
- English
- Maths
- Sciences (_________ combined or separate Biology, Chemistry and Physics).

Students typically then select ____________4 or 5 subjects to take in the GCSE such as French, German, Busimess Studies, Design and Technology, Music and many more.

Students usually take 5 to 10 GCSEs, depending___________ their abilility and drive(guidare).
Once they have completed their GCSEs, students have the choice to either move into _____________education or can leave school and look for a job.

If they opt for carrying on with their education they can pursue(conseguire) further academic qualifications or follow a vocational (professionale) pathway.


Academic qualifications

Here students _________the academic qualifications required to enter a degree programme.
Usually they take 2 or 3 exams depending on the subjects they want to ____________ at university


Vocational qualifications

For students who are not so academically minded, there is the____________of a vocational course that will provide them with a more hands on experience education.
Examples of vocational courses are:
- health care for nursing
- medical assisting
- computer network management
- office management skills
- food and beverage management



