commento in inglese della canzone "imagine"

ciao...

With this song Lennon suggests that we imagine a new world, a world without prejudice, there will be no xkè xaverli without discrimination because we are all equal and where there is nothing to divide people. No religion, no state, no heaven and no hell, a world where all will live better every day ...

a world where there will be proprioetà, so nothing to be jealous and where you share everything.

Idyllic vision of a world that no reallizzerà never a utopia to which Lennon from the same little hope, noting that some may see this as a dreamer, but as basically he is not the only one to dream about it.

A dream that I, personally, I agree.

Ironically Lennon, one of the greatest pacifists, he died a violent death. This does nothing but feed the maliconia and the hope is drenched in this song, at least in my opinion, that reminds us that hope is at the bottom of the last to die.