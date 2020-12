Alcuni esercizi di inglese

Esercizio 12. Has she broken a glass?- No, she has broken a plate.3. Have they been to a sports center?- No, they have been to the disco.4. Has she bought a pair of shoes?- No, she has bought a hat.5. Has he ordered spaghetti?- No, he has ordered a fish.Esercizio 21. Paul has left for France , hasn't he?- Yes, he has.2. The police have found the gang, haven't they?- No, they haven't. Not yet.3. You haven't moved house yet, have you?- No, I haven't.4. They've never been here before, haven't they?- Yes, they've.Esercizio 31. The plane hasn't landed yet.2. Has Alan ever done karate?3. Have you always like rap?4. They have just had dinner.5. Jenny hasn't passed her science test.6. Has the mechanic repaired your van?Esercizio 41. gone2. been3. gone4. been5. been6. gone7. been8. gone