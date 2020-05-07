Buon pomeriggio, avrei bisogno di aiuto con questo esercizio di grammatica inglese la cui traccia è: REWRITE the sentences using the prompts below. Do not change the meaning of the sentences. Use the contracted form where possible. Vi mostro un esempio di frase che ho svolto correttamente per farvi capire qual è lo schema da seguire.
1 She was looking at the rainbow and slipped over.
1 If only she hadn't been looking at the rainbow, she wouldn't have slipped over.
Ora avrei bisogno di aiuto con queste 3:
3 They forgot to bring swimming costumes, so they couldn't use the pool.
3 If only ____________________________________________________
4 I didn't finish my homework so I couldn't go to the cinema with my friends.
4 I wish _______________________________________________________
5 You don't listen and that's why you make so many mistakes.
5 If only _________________________________________________
Grazie a chiunque tenti di darmi una mano
