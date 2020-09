2.Correct the sentences or put a ✓ . (There are two correct sentences).Esempio:Daniel Radcliffe weren’t in the film Twilight.Daniel Radccliffe wasn’t in the film Twilight.1)I wasn’t hungry last night.2) Freddie Mercury wasn’t born in India 3) Rihanna and Adele wasn’t born in 1989.4)We Wasn’t at school on the 1”st” November.5)The Beatles wasn’t from Manchester.6)You wasn’t at home yesterday.