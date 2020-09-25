1.Completa gli esempi.Verb beAffermative:1)He…………… on holiday.Negative:2)He…………………. on holiday.Interrogative:3)......................... he on holiday?Short answers:4)Yes, he ……………..5) No, he ……………..2.Affirmative (regular verbs) “Past simple regular and irregular verbs.”6) She ………………. (stay) in a hotel.7) She ……………..(go) sightseeing.3.Negative (regular and irregular verbs)She ………………….(stay) in a hotel.Interrogative (regular and irregular verbs)9).............................(She / Stay) in a hotel?Short answers10) Yes, she ……………. No, she ……………….