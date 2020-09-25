Invia Appunti
Sofi1612007
Sofi1612007 - Ominide - 42 Punti
1.Completa gli esempi.
Past simple:
Verb be
Affermative:
1)He…………… on holiday.
Negative:
2)He…………………. on holiday.
Interrogative:
3)......................... he on holiday?
Short answers:
4)Yes, he ……………..
5) No, he ……………..

2.Affirmative (regular verbs) “Past simple regular and irregular verbs.”
6) She ………………. (stay) in a hotel.
7) She ……………..(go) sightseeing.

3.Negative (regular and irregular verbs)
8)She ………………….(stay) in a hotel.

Interrogative (regular and irregular verbs)
9).............................(She / Stay) in a hotel?

Short answers
10) Yes, she ……………. No, she ……………….
17 minuti fa
