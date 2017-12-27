Ciao sapete darmi informazioni sulla qualità degli studi dell'università Niccolò Cusano? Vorrei iscrivermi ad un master di nutrizione clinica. Grazie
- / Off-Topic
-
Università Niccolò Cusano
serena.righetti - Ominide - 2 Punti
Hello, Ive got the same question but more curious about some master programs in English. So, if you know some other programs please let me know. Thanks
cardangeles - Ominide - 1 Punti
Greetings, i have almost the same question but one little worries me: is there any English courses for people who find a bit hard to understand Italian?
Greetings, i have almost the same question but one little worries me: is there any English courses for people who find a bit hard to understand Italian?
I have plan to attend University Niccolo Cusano but i`m afraid that there is no english what so ever.
Thank you
Thank you
UKEssayPapers - Ominide - 2 Punti
