(Brussels, February 24th – 28th, 2013)



Seminar Agenda

Cultural Diplomacy in Europe: A Forum for Young Leaders (CDE) is a network of individuals, who have an interest in exploring and strengthening relations between European States. The program is based on the recognition that the increasing economic and political integration of the European Union must be accompanied by sustained activity to ensure that public opinion and relations between individual member states, and between member-states, remain positive and constructive at the grass roots level.

Individuals can join the CDE Forum by taking part in one of the CDE Weeklong Seminars, which are held every 4-6 months. Each CDE Weeklong Seminar will be focused on a specific theme related to Europe and the goals of the Forum. These Weeklong Seminars include lectures, seminars and workshops, lead by experts from the fields of politics, academia, and civil society, as well as cultural and social activities and provides an opportunity to network and exchange.



Once they have joined the CDE Forum, members are supported by the ICD in organizing leadership initiatives and conducting academic research whilst they are also invited to join the ICD Online Forum - enabling them to share information and communicate with likeminded individuals across the world.



Seminar Participants

Cultural Diplomacy in Europe: A Forum for Young Leaders (CDE) is open to young professionals and students with an interest in exploring and strengthening relations between European States, in international affairs in general, and Europe in particular.



Seminar Speakers

The speakers during the conference will include leading figures and experts from international politics, academia, the diplomatic community, civil society and the private sector, from across the world. These speakers will include a number of individuals from the ICD Advisory Board.



Certificate of attendance

All participants will be awarded an official certificate of attendance upon completion of the program, which will provide details of the speakers who took part and the topics discussed. Each certificate will be authorized by members of the ICD's Advisory Board.



