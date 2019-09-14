[math]

\small

\begin{aligned}

\mathbf{M}

& = \boldsymbol{\mu} \land \mathbf{B} \\

& = \mu \, \hat{\boldsymbol{\mu}} \land \mathbf{B} \\

& = 0.2\left(\pi\,0.08^2\right)\left(

0.60\,\hat{\mathbf{i}} -

0.80\,\hat{\mathbf{j}} +

\color{blue}{0}\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}

\right) \land

\left(

0.25\,\hat{\mathbf{i}} +

\color{green}{0}\,\hat{\mathbf{j}} +

0.30\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}

\right) \\

& = 0.004\left[

\left(-0.80 \cdot 0.30 - \color{blue}{0} \cdot \color{green}{0}\right)\hat{\mathbf{i}} +

\left(\color{blue}{0} \cdot 0.25 - 0.60 \cdot 0.30\right)\hat{\mathbf{j}} +

\left(0.60 \cdot \color{green}{0} + 0.80 \cdot 0.25\right)\hat{\mathbf{k}}

\right] \\

& = \left(

- 9.6\,\hat{\mathbf{i}}

- 7.2\,\hat{\mathbf{j}}

+ 8.0\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}

\right) \cdot 10^{-4} \; N \cdot m\,.

\end{aligned}

[/math]