Una spira circolare avente raggio di 8 cm è percorsa da una corrente di 0,2A. Un vettore di lunghezza unitaria parallelo al momento di dipolo μ della spira è dato da (0,60i-0,80j). Se la spira è situata in un campo magnetico uniforme dato da B= (0,25T)i+(0,30T)k, si trovi a) il momento torcente che agisce sulla spira (con i versori) e b) l'energia potenziale magnetica della spira.
Il momento torcente agente sulla spira si calcola tramite un prodotto vettoriale:

[math]
\small
\begin{aligned}
\mathbf{M}
& = \boldsymbol{\mu} \land \mathbf{B} \\
& = \mu \, \hat{\boldsymbol{\mu}} \land \mathbf{B} \\
& = 0.2\left(\pi\,0.08^2\right)\left(
0.60\,\hat{\mathbf{i}} -
0.80\,\hat{\mathbf{j}} +
\color{blue}{0}\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}
\right) \land
\left(
0.25\,\hat{\mathbf{i}} +
\color{green}{0}\,\hat{\mathbf{j}} +
0.30\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}
\right) \\
& = 0.004\left[
\left(-0.80 \cdot 0.30 - \color{blue}{0} \cdot \color{green}{0}\right)\hat{\mathbf{i}} +
\left(\color{blue}{0} \cdot 0.25 - 0.60 \cdot 0.30\right)\hat{\mathbf{j}} +
\left(0.60 \cdot \color{green}{0} + 0.80 \cdot 0.25\right)\hat{\mathbf{k}}
\right] \\
& = \left(
- 9.6\,\hat{\mathbf{i}}
- 7.2\,\hat{\mathbf{j}}
+ 8.0\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}
\right) \cdot 10^{-4} \; N \cdot m\,.
\end{aligned}
[/math]

L'energia potenziale magnetica, invece, si calcola tramite un prodotto scalare:

[math]
\small
\begin{aligned}
U
& = - \boldsymbol{\mu} \cdot \mathbf{B} \\
& = - \mu \, \hat{\boldsymbol{\mu}} \cdot \mathbf{B} \\
& = - 0.2\left(\pi\,0.08^2\right)\left(
0.60\,\hat{\mathbf{i}} -
0.80\,\hat{\mathbf{j}} +
\color{blue}{0}\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}
\right) \cdot
\left(
0.25\,\hat{\mathbf{i}} +
\color{green}{0}\,\hat{\mathbf{j}} +
0.30\,\hat{\mathbf{k}}
\right) \\
& = - 0.004\left(0.60 \cdot 0.25 - 0.80 \cdot \color{green}{0} + \color{blue}{0} \cdot 0.30 \right) \\
& = - 6.0 \cdot 10^{-4} \, J\,.
\end{aligned}
[/math]

Ti consiglio vivamente di studiare a fondo i due tipi di prodotto. :)
