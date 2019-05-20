Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

  1. Forum
  • Discussioni Generali

  • High Grade Potassium Cyanide Both Pills And Powder KCN 99.99% +27613119008 in Lenasia ,Ver­eenig­ing Welko­m Witba­nk Easte­rn Cape

kingspell
kingspell - Ominide - 12 Punti
Rispondi Cita Salva

High Grade Potassium Cyanide Both Pills And Powder KCN 99.99% +27613119008 in Lenasia ,Ver­eenig­ing Welko­m Witba­nk Easte­rn Cape Free State Gaute­ng KwaZu­lu-Na­tal Limpo­po Mpuma­lang ,Lawley , Protea Glen , Chiawelo , Protea North , Zakariyya Park , Eldorado Park A/H , Lenasia South Orlando , Ennerdale , Mid-ennerdale , Zondi , Zola , Soweto , Pimville , Orlando West , Nancefield , Naledi , Mohlakeng , Dobsonville , Bram Fischerville , Diepkloof , Kagiso , Rangeview , Homes Haven , Boltonia , Lewisham , Mindalore , West Village , Luipaardsvlei , Silverfields , Breaunanda , Greenhills , Randgate , Finsbury , Eikepark , Carletonville , Oberholzer , Protea South , Wolfelea AH , Magaliesburg , Eldorado Estate , Tladi , Klipspruiat West , Meadowlands , Thulani , Devland , Mofolo North , Jabulani , Dhlamini , Molapo , Phiri , Doornkloof south Africa Pretoria , Johannesburg cape town , Durban , rastenburg in Bomdilasave US ,Canada ,Guyana,
Uk,France,Germany,Spain ,Switzerland,Denmark,Finland,Netherlands,Norway,Sweden
Egypt,,Jordan,Mauritania,Sudan,Tunisia / South Africa
Bahrain,Iraq,Kuwait,Oman,Qatar,Saudi Arabia,UAE
,Australia,New Zealand Pure Potassium cyanide (kcn) at cheap price call +27613119008 ..view phone in south Africa pretoria , Johannesburg cape town , Durban , rastenburg providing a fine range of Chemicals such as Acids, Caustic Soda, Cyanide, Textile Chemicals, and Water Treatment Chemicals. owing to our experience and skills in this sector, we have been successfully engaged in manufacturing and supplying potassium Cyanide, which is an inorganic compound with the formula Kcn. Widely appreciated for their purity and longer shelf life, we have formulated this chemical using quality tested materials which is procured from the well known vendors of the market. Potassium Cyanide is widely used by entomologists as a killing agent in collecting jars, as most insects succumb within seconds, minimizing damage of even highly fragile specimens. If you are inquiring and want to buy Potassium Cyanide, i have available highest purity potassium cyanide . We supply in Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia etc specifications please note that To place your order or for a quote fill in the information below: buyer's name buyer's Warehouse/delivery Address buyer's Country/province email: mail_placeholder

51 minuti fa
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa
Contenuti correlati
  • Ci dispiace, non ci sono appunti correlati.
In evidenza
Classifica Mensile
Vincitori di aprile
Vincitori di aprile
danyper 638 Pt Reichstadt1946 1530 Pt mattysal 437 Pt

Come partecipare? | Classifica Community

Community Live

Partecipa alla Community e scala la classifica

Vai al Forum | Invia appunti | Vai alla classifica

danyper

danyper Genius 826 Punti

Comm. Leader
g.marty98

g.marty98 Sapiens 610 Punti

Leader appunti
Giulia.Onofri

Giulia.Onofri Blogger 1908 Punti

VIP
lucy.t.997

lucy.t.997 Tutor 4244 Punti

Admin Corner
I Coniglietti di Skuola.net 1 mese 4 giorni
Registrati via email