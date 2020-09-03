- Discussioni Generali
-
+27710971100 SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION FOR DEFACED BANKNOTES IN MOZAMBIQUE, SOUTH AFRICA,
AFRICA,LESOTHO,SWAZILAND,NAMIBIA,ANGOLA,BOTSWANA,MAURITIUS,ZAMBIA,ZIMBABWE. SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION FOR ALL DEFACED BANK NOTES +27710971100 IN BLEOMFONTEIN, JOHANNESBURG, CAPETOWN, PLOKWANE, RUSTENBURG, KIMBERLEY, DURBAN, We are specialized in chemistry for anti-breeze bank notes. We also do chemicals melting and recovering of all type of bad money from black to white. We also sale chemicals like tourmaline, s.s.d. chemical solution, castro x oxide, a4. And many other activation powder. ABOUT SSD SOLUTION FOR CLEANING BLACK MONEY chemical and Allied product incorporated is a major manufacturer of industrial and pharmaceutical products with key specialization in the production of S.S.D Automatic solution used in the cleaning of black money and defaced money and stained bank notes with anti -breeze quality. The SSD solution in its full range is the BEST CHEMICAL in the market for cleaning Anti breeze bank notes, defaced currency, and marked notes. Others for damaged notes, bills like US$ euro, pounds and other local country currencies. +27710971100 We supply in large quantities SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION specialized in cleaning all types of defaced banknotes, black banknotes, anti-breeze, stamped, marked or stained currency, dollars, pounds, rands, euro and all types of currency. We melt and re-activate frozen chemicals and offer cleaning services for anti-breeze bills. You will be amazed by the activation power and rapidity of this ssd chemical. It is capable of cleaning notes/currency with BREEZE capacity. We offer machines for large cleaning and also deliver products to any location desired by our potential clients. WE DELIVER TO OUR CLIENTS IN UNDER CIF UPFRONT POLICY- SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION FOR SALE IN SOUTH AFRICA, ZIMBAMBWE,ZAMBIA,TAZANIA,KENYA,SPAIN, INDIA, CHINA, THAILAND, CAMBODIA, ENGLAND, SWEDEN, MALAYSIA, INDONESIA, TURKEY, CANADA, ALGERIA, PAKISTAN AND DUBAI,U.S.A,ANGOLA,NAMIBIA,LESOTHO,SWAZILAND,MOZAMBIQUE AND WORLDWIDE ETC. We have professional technicians and support staffs. Our Laboratory Staff are available to advice, support and do cleaning on percentage agreement for huge amounts. Please contact us via private contact given below our vision is to be the world reliable leading premier high-value and high security chemicals producer in the world and offering our services to everyone who knocks at our door step. “OUR SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS” is uniquely manufactured purified to consistently provide high-value solutions and to our potential and reliable clients across the world. CALL +27710971100
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa