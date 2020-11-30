UK to UK Delivery now Available for Activation Powder and Global SSD chemical Supply for Sale &lt;&gt;&lt;&gt;&gt;+27613119008 Northern Ireland Norwich Nottingham Nottinghamshire Westminster Winchester Wolverhampton,Worcester,Worcestershire York
, Kuwait, Turkey, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Malaysia,a Johannesburg, Lebanon,Berhrain USA, Kenya , California, Dallas, England, German, Spain, Jamaica, Brasil, Germany, Austria, Vancouver, Denmark, Hong Kong, China ,, Pretoria, Durban, Australia, Wales, France, Cairo, China, Norway, Sweden, Cameroon, Capetown, Tanzania, Northern Cape, New York, Limpopo, London, Venezuela, Chile, Sweden, Kenya, Denmark, Rwanda, Oman, Qatar, Dubai, Poland, Canada, United KingdomBethulie,Bloemfontein We offer automatic machines with our Technicians to do the large
preservation jobs to client countries and the cleaning of black notes. WE
ARE ALSO SPECIALIZED IN CHEMISTRY FOR ANTI-BREEZE BANK NOTES. WE ALSO DO CHEMICALS MELTING AND RECOVERING OF ALL TYPE OF *** MONEY FROM BLACK TO WHITE ( STAINED MONEY). Anti-freezing Preparations and Prepared De-icing Fluids, SSD Solution. Vectrol paste, Tebi-Magnetic solution, Defaced
currency, Cleaning chemical. Darkened currency, Black coated notes,
Cleaning black money, vectrol paste, SSD solution, super automatic
solution,anti-breeze bank notes, black marked currency, black coated notes,
Activating Powder cleaning Black money. We use NANO technology chemical to
preserve huge amount of currency into deface form. We also issue out home
kits with manual directions for you to go and test your own products for
small scale cleaning.
SOL&shy;UTION&shy; FORM CLEAN&shy;ING BLACK DOLLA&shy;RS CURRE&shy;NCIES&shy;.We Sale #Chemicals SSD Solution like
#SSD Vectrol paste, #SSD Tebi-Manetic solution,
#SSD Castro X oxide, #SSD activation powder,
#SSD humine powder, #SSD booster solution
for cleaning all kinds of defaced currency based
on the year of the currency. for more info contact
NEW PRICE LIST OF SSD CHEMICALS.
1 litre -$10, 000 USD, -1000 notes CLEARS
Half a litter-5000 USD-CLEARS the 500 notes
250 ML-$ 2500 USD-CLEARS 250 NOTES
125 ML-$ 1250 USD-125 NOTES CLEARS
laboratory worldwide
Europe Ssd Solution Chemical
Exim Team
New Condition
CALL OR WHATSUPP +27613119008
CONTACT ; +27613119008 Deliv&shy;ery is by one of a follo&shy;wing, UPS,D&shy;HL,USPS,FedEx &amp; TNT,EMS. EMAIL: call +27613119008
- Cinema & Tv
-
Turkmenistan+++SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION FOR CLEANING BLACK MONEY +27613119008 activation powder LONDON UK
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa